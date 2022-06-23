Wright® Brand Celebrates Centennial Anniversary with Bespoke Bacon-Inspired Fragrance - Wright N°100

Order the limited-edition bacon-inspired fragrance while supplies last

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright® Brand knows the only thing more distinctive than the taste of bacon is the smell of bacon. That's why the brand is celebrating 100 years of Bacon the Wright Way® with Wright N°100, bottling up its signature real wood-smoked bacon flavor to create a fragrance that's as addicting as its bacon. Wright N°100 will be available for purchase online for a limited time, perfect for bacon lovers and fragrance enthusiasts alike.

Inspired by the wood-smoked aroma and rich history of Wright Brand bacon, Wright N°100 includes notes of bacon, applewood, bergamot, white patchouli, sandalwood and even a touch of maple syrup. As a tribute to the brand's founding year, the fragrance also incorporates Mousse de Saxe, a combination of leather and vanilla popular in 1922. Wright N°100 is decadent and addictive like bacon, yet subtle enough to wear daily.

The Wright N°100 signature fragrance is available for purchase in a 3.4 oz bottle for $19.22 at Wright100.com.

"To celebrate our centennial, we wanted to expand the sensory experience of our bacon and create an exquisite fragrance that pays homage to the quality and craftsmanship of Wright Brand bacon," said Cal Tharp, senior brand manager for Wright Brand. "From the bottle design to the ingredients used to create this iconic scent, every aspect of Wright N°100 has been thoughtfully crafted with the same care and rigor that we have brought to our bacon for 100 years."

The brand team worked with perfume industry veteran Ann Gottlieb to develop the iconic fragrance.

"To create a fragrance as iconic and alluring as Wright Brand bacon, we turned the clocks back to 1922, pulled ingredients popular during that period and combined them with the addictive accord of bacon," shared Gottlieb. "No corners were cut in creating this scent, drawing from the same high-quality ingredients found in other premier fragrances to craft a luxurious scent that elegantly combines with notes of bacon."

To learn more about Wright N°100 and how the brand is celebrating #Wright100, visit Wright100.com and follow the brand @WrightBrand on Instagram, and @WrightBacon on Twitter.

About Wright® Brand

Rich in both tradition and flavor, the bold taste of Wright® Brand bacon has been savored since Roy Wright and Fay Eggleston handcrafted their first batch in 1922. It's a history of doing things a certain way, and one we don't plan on changing. Wright® Brand bacon including Hickory, Applewood, Brown Sugar, Cowboy Rub, Double Smoked and Maple offerings are all hand-selected, hand-trimmed and 100% wood smoked to impart deliciously and uncompromising rich flavors. It's thick cut Bacon the Wright Way®. For more information on Wright® Brand, including product offerings and delicious bacon recipe ideas, visit WrightBrand.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wright-brand-celebrates-centennial-anniversary-with-bespoke-bacon-inspired-fragrance--wright-n100-301573538.html

SOURCE Wright Brand Bacon