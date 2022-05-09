Wrike Enters Agreement With Operator of the World’s Largest Ecosystem of Cloud Solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud

Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, now part of Citrix, today announced a new agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud that positions Wrike as its newest collaborative work management (CWM) platform. Through this program, Ingram Micro Cloud’s vast network of resellers will be able to offer Wrike’s industry-leading platform to organizations adapting to hybrid work while prioritizing business continuity.

"As organizations shift gears from fully remote to hybrid work, it will become increasingly important to ensure their tech stacks can keep up with changing demands,” says Archie Sharma, VP, Partnerships & Business Development at Wrike. "There is going to be a need for more sophisticated collaboration software that goes beyond synchronous communication and acts as the true powerhouse behind the work. Disparate teams will see a need for greater visibility and cross-functional collaboration with context but in a simple, easy-to-use format. Wrike is primed for this market demand, and we’re excited to get into the hands of more users as part of our relationship with Ingram Micro Cloud.”

The new relationship with Wrike broadens Ingram Micro Cloud’s available portfolio of workplace productivity and collaboration solutions and introduces more channel partners to the growing opportunity around collaborative work management.

"We’re seeing immense potential in the collaborative work management space, which has consistently been building demand,” said Duncan Robinson, Vice President, Global Portfolio Management and Marketing, Ingram Micro Cloud. "In light of recent events and the resulting demand for collaboration solutions, we have prioritized bringing the right solution providers together to support our partner needs to keep hybrid teams on the same page. Wrike’s scalability, versatility, flexibility, and security capabilities offer excellent insight for any partner aiming to increase productivity and efficiency within their digital environment.”

As part of the agreement, Wrike will be launching on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, initially targeting U.S. resellers and then moving to enhance global reach and add to the company’s robust ecosystem of partners.

Wrike is a sponsor of Ingram Micro Cloud’s annual Cloud Summit ‘22 taking place in Miami, Fla., from May 17-19. Cloud Summit ’22 is the must-attend event of the year for anyone who wants to build, buy, or sell cloud and digital technology. Attendees will have a chance to view a demo of Wrike’s powerful work management capabilities and speak with representatives about partnership opportunities.

For more information, stop by booth A3 at Cloud Summit ‘22 or visit www.wrike.com/partners.

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

