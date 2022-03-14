Wrike Powers Creative Workflows End-To-End With Cloud Content Connector

Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, now part of Citrix, today announced at SXSW 2022 the new Cloud Content Connector, which integrates digital asset management (DAM) systems with Wrike, allowing teams to create a single, seamless workflow, from asset creation to publishing.

"The way we work has shifted dramatically, triggering the expansion of cloud-based tools and inundating creative and marketing teams with multiple disconnected solutions,” says Esther Flammer, Head of Wrike Marketing at Citrix. "As a result, teams are up against increased barriers, reduced visibility, and wasted time and effort. Wrike is committed to freeing teams from these work complexities so they can collaborate, create, and exceed. With the launch of Cloud Content Connector, teams can seamlessly integrate their favorite DAM solution with Wrike, so there are no interruptions in workflows, increasing efficiency, productivity, and creativity.”

Cloud Content Connector is a universal API that enables Wrike to integrate with any DAM system of a customer’s choice. Once connected, a two-way sync is enabled so teams can manage work in their DAM solution and Wrike simultaneously. Unlike other work management platforms with a native DAM-lite solution or limited DAM integrations, Wrike’s Cloud Content Connector is DAM-agnostic and allows teams to integrate with multiple solutions/DAM platforms. It also pairs with Wrike’s proofing feature and does not require a complicated setup.

With assets flowing freely and securely between Wrike as a work execution hub and DAM systems, customers can power their end-to-end creative process in a single place. This eases the search for assets in any stage of production, and teams can rest assured that they are accessing the most up-to-date versions. By eliminating app toggling and version control issues, teams can focus more on creativity and getting campaigns to market faster.

Wrike’s growing list of DAM partners includes MediaValet, Bynder, and Tenovos. These partnerships were initiated to improve marketing and creative operations and bridge the gap between ideation and distribution. Additionally, Wrike launched its integration with ShareFile, available through Cloud Content Connector. ShareFile is a secure file sharing and transfer service for businesses. With this new integration, Wrike is streamlining content-based workflows like RFPs and M&As by putting them in a dynamic work structure. This allows ShareFile users to maintain efficiency and alignment on documents, all within Wrike.

"As organizations lean into remote and hybrid work environments, it’s more critical than ever to eliminate asset silos and workflow bottlenecks,” says David MacLaren, Founder & CEO at MediaValet. "We’re thrilled to be partnered with Wrike as they pilot their Cloud Content Connector, which will provide customers with a more seamless workflow experience. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Wrike and continuing to bring innovative solutions to the market together.”

"We are exceptionally proud to be partnered with Wrike and leverage Cloud Content Connector to empower our users with streamlined workflows from directly within the DAM,” says Michael Waldron, CMO at Tenovos. "We believe DAM is an essential component of the integrated enterprise technology stack, allowing for seamless collaboration between teams that drive productivity and content performance across the organization. With Wrike, we can achieve that goal to help our users be productive while activating impactful content across all brand channels.”

"By supporting and promoting our connected ecosystems, together we are empowering the world's top brands to execute marketing campaigns at velocity and scale and deliver on their digital transformation goals,” says Brad Kofoed, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels, Bynder.

For more information on Cloud Content Connector, please stop by the Wrike booth #817 at SXSW through March 16 or visit: https://bit.ly/3i84X8m

For more information on Wrike’s DAM partners, please visit: https://bit.ly/3i5Qiuv

