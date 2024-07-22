|
22.07.2024 18:26:35
Written resolution passed – approved amendments to the senior secured callable bond terms
Oslo, 22 July 2024
Reference is made to the announcement published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 15 July 2024 regarding summons for a written resolution with respect to the Company's senior secured callable bonds with ISIN NO 001 0729908 (the "Bonds").
The written resolution in respect of the Bonds has been resolved and approved by the Company's bondholders. Please see the attached notice on the written resolution for further information.
The notice of the written resolution will be made available on www.stamdata.no.
Please direct any further questions to: ir@Interoil.no
***
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
