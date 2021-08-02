+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
02.08.2021 02:19:00

WRLD1 / TVNET debuts its global music platform MUSIQK.com-The Source… a transformative network, space and embodiment of cross genre musical artists whose seminal work, inspiration and passion bri...

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional networks within its Music networks group powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged platform of diverse video programming.

Sassover further noted: "MUSIQK.com transcends the formula driven streamers -- provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with the fusion of additional tech details as guides to new music worldwide."

Musiqk.com

MTVVH1.com

CSNYTV.com

DavidBowieTV.com

FrankSinatraTV.com

JanisJoplinTV.com

JoniMitchellTV.com

JohnnyCarsontv.com

BeachBoysTV.com

BeeGeesTV.com

BobDylanTV.com

EltonJohnTV.com

EricClaptonTV.com

GratefulDeadTV.com

JimiHendrixTV.com

PaulSimonTV.com

PinkFloydTV.com

RayCharlesTV.com

RodStewartTV.com

RollingStonesTV.com

SantanaTV.com

SpringsteenTV.com

StevieWonderTV.com

SupremesTV.com

TaylorSwiftTV.com

TheBeatlesTV.com

iTunesTV.com

U2Television.com

U2TV.com

ArethaTV.com

BillyJoelTV.com

CelineDionTV.com

CherTV.com

EurythmicsTV.com

RihannaTV.com

TheEaglesTV.com

TonyBennettTV.com

U2Television.com

BeethovenTV.com

BrahmsTV.com

BartokTV.com

ChopinTV.com

Musiqk.com

DebussyTV.com

RavelTV.com

GershwinTV.com

MilesDavisTV.com

LadyGagaTV.com

MUSIQK.com… and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights driving music search, listening, and streaming purchase decisions.

Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or regional network which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."

Contact:
Lauren Holt
News@WRLD1.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wrld1--tvnet-debuts-its-global-music-platform-musiqkcom-the-source-a-transformative-network-space-and--embodiment-of-cross-genre-musical-artists-whose-seminal-work-inspiration-and-passion-bridges-the-decades-of-global-music-c-301345781.html

SOURCE TVNET Inc

