WSGF Announces Vaycaychella P2P Alt Property Finance App Launch This Friday

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced it will begin the rollout of its Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella, this coming Friday, May 21, 2021.

The Vaycaychella App is a product of WSGF's subsidiary, also called Vaycaychella.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus.

Vaycaychella, prior to being acquired by WSGF, built a pilot alternative finance business for short-term rental vacation properties backing a portfolio of beach rentals in the Caribbean. Vaycaychella built a portfolio valued at $1.2 million.

In response to the sharing economy advances empowered by applications such as Airbnb and VRBO, that enable every property owner virtually anywhere in the world to generate income from renting a spare room to an entire vacation property, WSGF, through its subsidiary Vaycaychella, has endeavored to help more people become property owners by taking what it learned in its alternative finance pilot and making real estate purchase finance universally more accessible through a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App).

Vaycaychella has built an application that enables entrepreneurs seeking investment to post their target property purchases and/or property renovation projects for consideration by private investors. In addition to posting their project, the Vaycaychella app enables entrepreneurs to post their own personal profiles so investors can consider both the experience and character of the entrepreneur in addition to the fundamentals of the property or renovation project.

When the Vaycaychella App launches, WSGF's Founding Short-Term Rental Vacation Property Partner plans to list its own first 10 target new properties in Cuba to restore and make short-term vacation rental properties. WSGF's Caribbean Partner plans to launch a cryptocurrency where funds raised will be used on the 10 target properties and holders of the cryptocurrency will be able to participate in the overall business operation surrounding the 10 target properties. Look for more details on the cryptocurrency coming soon.

Vaycaychella's original Caribbean pilot was weighted with a social responsibility intent. The majority of properties are located in Cuba and empower local entrepreneurs and create jobs.

Vaycaychella founders are excited about what their alternative finance services can do to universally empower entrepreneurs in developing economies around the world, while at the same time empowering entrepreneurs everywhere.

Vaycaychella has continued to expand its pilot portfolio since coming under WSGF notably adding a Boutique Hotel in Havana, Cuba expected to be opening soon.

WSGF recently released a comprehensive, overall business update in conjunction with its recently published FY2020 Annual Report. Follow the link below to see the full update:

WSGF Update - Serving Future Airbnb and VRBO Operators

On Friday, WSGF will first release detailed information about the Vaycaychella App to include simple user instructions. On Friday, WSGF will also release Vaycaychella marketing details highlighting the targeted market reach for the Vaycaychella App. The Vaycaychella App will go live for entrepreneurs to start building their profiles and posting their target short-term vacation property purchase and renovation projects next week on Tuesday. At the same time, on Tuesday next week, investors will be able to register and being viewing entrepreneurs' profiles and projects.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf-announces-vaycaychella-p2p-alt-property-finance-app-launch-this-friday-301294180.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.