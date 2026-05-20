OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
|
21.05.2026 00:33:41
WSJ Report: OpenAI Could Confidentially File for an IPO as Soon as Friday. Here's What Investors Need to Know
IPO season is kicking into high gear.Recently, the artificial intelligence semiconductor company Cerebras went public and skyrocketed out of the gate. SpaceX just released its preliminary prospectus, with the company reportedly targeting a June 12 IPO.Now, OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, could confidentially file for an IPO as soon as Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited "people familiar with the matter." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!