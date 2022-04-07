|
07.04.2022 23:59:00
WSSC WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 730
Victory Comes After Four Year Campaign
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 90 percent of those eligible in favor of representation, workers at the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) have voted to join Teamsters Local 730. With over one million residents served, WSSC is one of the largest water and waste water utility providers in the United States.
"This is the culmination of a long-term effort and I couldn't be prouder or more inspired by everything these workers did to fight for union representation," said Ritchie Brooks, Local 730 President. "We're going to do everything in our power to get these brave women and men the best contract possible – this is only the beginning."
Organizing at WSSC began four years ago, but the workers were initially ineligible to be union members. That changed after the passage of H.B. 1280, a Maryland law that amended the qualifications for union representation at WSSC.
Wendi Corbin has been a WSSC worker for over thirteen years and her father was a member of Teamsters Local 456 in New York. She also served on the organizing committee.
"WSSC is a great company to work for, but I just feel that sometimes you need a larger voice; sometimes you just have to bring it together as a group and speak as one," Corbin said. "After such a long campaign, we're overwhelmed with happiness. We have to stand united, though. Everybody is under the Teamsters now, it's time to speak our piece and stand together in solidarity."
Teamsters Local 730 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/TeamsterLocal730/.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wssc-workers-join-teamsters-local-730-301520538.html
SOURCE Teamsters Local 730
