WTI, Tremco Roofing Become Official Business Partner of SkillsUSA

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WTI* (Weatherproofing Technologies Inc.) and Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance announced today that they have become an official business partner of SkillsUSA, a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure that America has a skilled workforce.

SkillsUSA improves the quality of the nation's future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. As an official business partner, WTI and Tremco Roofing will have access to a national recruiting platform and, as the only SkillsUSA roofing partner, the ability to introduce thousands of schools and their students to rewarding career paths in roofing management.

"We're facing a crisis today with six million skilled trade jobs – six out of 10 – vacant due to a lack of trained workers," said Mardee Billingsley, Executive Vice President of Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance. "SkillsUSA gives students a head start in developing valuable professional skills such as communication, interpersonal abilities, time management, teamwork and more in addition to in-depth, hands-on training. WTI and Tremco Roofing are focused on educating a new generation of roofing professionals in both technical and business skills, as evidenced by the RISE Program. The RISE Program includes an accredited Apprenticeship program, as well as the opportunity for employees to pursue a degree in Construction Management – both offered at no cost to employees. Alongside our RISE Program, this collaboration with SkillsUSA helps us arm students with the expertise they need to address the construction industry's growing labor shortage."

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving middle school, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and for further education. Currently, there are 6,200 SkillsUSA schools throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., serving approximately 421,000 students in more than 24,000 classrooms. More than 60,000-plus SkillsUSA alumni are on the job today. To learn more, visit www.skillsusa.org.

About Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance

Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, Tremco Roofing offers the industry's most comprehensive roofing and weatherproofing solutions for restoration, repair, replacement and new construction applications. A division of Tremco Incorporated, Tremco Roofing works closely with the company's subsidiaries WTI, which provides general contracting and roofing services, and Canam Building Envelope Specialists, which provides air barrier analysis and solutions. To learn more, visit www.tremcoroofing.com.

*WTI is a subsidiary of Tremco Incorporated

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wti-tremco-roofing-become-official-business-partner-of-skillsusa-300894054.html

SOURCE Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance