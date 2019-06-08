WTSO's Weekly Tasting Introduces New Single Bottle Sale

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WTSO, an online wine-buying destination, is unveiling an exciting and unique sale for both new and seasoned Weekly Tasting shoppers. As a branch of WTSO, the Weekly Tasting brand is known for selling wine tasting sets created by their team of skilled wine experts and Master Sommeliers. These sets typically include two to four bottles of similarly-themed wines, tasting cards, recipe cards, and an informative video. On the week of June 17, 2019, however, Weekly Tasting will allow customers to purchase single bottles from previous tasting sets to create their own one-of-a-kind pack.

This is the first time Weekly Tasting will be hosting a sale that strays from its original format. Usually, customers can visit the web page to find a Featured Pack and three additional sets of wine. Sets can be either brand new or reruns of previous packs, depending on the week. Each available pack changes weekly, so customers can expect to find a new selection every Monday. But during the Single Bottle Sale, no featured or additional tasting sets will be available.

Instead, customers will be directed to a page of 30+ wines to choose from. There will be a variety of red, white, and sparkling options, so customers are free to mix and match grape varietals, brands, and regions to create their very own tasting set. They can either select their favorite wines, choose bottles with a common theme, or create a pack that they've been wanting to see on the website.

While there's no minimum to what constitutes a tasting set, selections with four or more bottles will be delivered with free shipping to customers in eligible states. Also, those who order cases of 12 bottles or more will receive a special discount. Everyone who creates their own set will also receive a set of recipe cards with instructions on how to prepare staple summer dishes.

Wine lovers are invited to shop Weekly Tasting's Single Bottle Sale between June 17 and June 23, 2019 to be among the first to create their very own tasting set. These bottles will not be available for individual purchase after the sale, so shoppers are encouraged to stock up on their favorites while they can.

To learn more about WTSO's Weekly Tasting, interested parties can visit https://www.wtso.com/weeklytasting/. For more information about the Single Bottle Sale, call 866-957-2795 or sign up for the WTSO email list.

