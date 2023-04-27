27.04.2023 12:21:27

WTW Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 8% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - WTW (WTW) reported first quarter net income of $206 million, an increase of 65% from $125 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.88, up 83% over prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.84 for the quarter, up 7%. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was $2.24 billion for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% as compared to $2.16 billion, prior year. Excluding a 3% foreign currency headwind, revenue increased 7%. On an organic basis, revenue increased 8%. Analysts on average had estimated $2.22 billion in revenue.

For 2023, the company expects to deliver mid-single digit organic revenue growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Willis Towers Watson PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Willis Towers Watson PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Willis Towers Watson PLC 202,00 -5,61% Willis Towers Watson PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen