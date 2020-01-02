Wuhan - a city going viral on the Internet catches attention from home and abroad

WUHAN, China, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of creative city photos recently posted on Instagram has made Wuhan an influencer online. With this great opportunity in mind, "#TricityWuhan" has been launched to invite domestic and international KOLs to shoot traveling Vlogs that elaborate on the folkways, landscapes and cultures of the three towns of Wuhan through depictions of its history, humanities, and cuisines, representing a global exposure of Wuhan's cultural and tourism brand image on international new media platforms.

The "#TricityWuhan" Vlog series integrated the city's cultural and tourism resources to feature three sets of "traveling strategies", alongside freehand sketching of maps that are spoken highly among overseas tourists. Ever since these Vlogs were released on YouTube, there have been a total of more than 100,000 views. Meanwhile, 11 articles were posted on Facebook to attract more than 10 million impressions and nearly 20,000 interactions, making Wuhan a priority for foreigners to travel and stay in China.

As a city with more than 1,300 years of culture and history, Wuhan is home to numerous valuable cultural heritages. The brand marketing events of "#TricityWuhan" are based on a fusion of Chinese and international perspectives to demonstrate the city's hidden cultural charms to all overseas tourists, who'd be immersed in an all-around glamor of Wuhan – an online influencer and a city going more and more international.

SOURCE Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism