WuXi AppTec Named One of MIT Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company, announces that it has been selected as one of MIT Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies (TR50) for 2019. WuXi was chosen for its dedication in building an open-access R&D enabling platform for companies around the world to discover and develop new medicines for patients efficiently.

MIT Technology Review is one of the world's preeminent technology publication and has been publishing this prestigious accolade since 2010. The 50 Smartest list was created to recognize companies that "best combine innovative technology with an effective business model." TR50 demonstrates the innovative breakthroughs and significant impact that emerging technologies bring to the world.

Each year MIT Technology Review identifies 50 companies that are intelligently creating new opportunities by combining important technologies with a business savvy approach. The TR50 judging panel commented, "WuXi pioneered an open-access and integrated R&D platform, enabling thousands of customers to accelerate drug development. They have made a positive impact on innovation in the drug R&D industry globally."

"It is our honor to be recognized by MIT Technology Review," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "At WuXi, our goal is to build the foundations upon which anyone, and any company, can be empowered to realize their innovation dreams. Collectively, we can continue to improve productivity, and bring new medicines to patients much faster."

