WuXi Biologics and Bayer Enter into an Acquisition Agreement on a Drug Product Plant in Germany

First drug product facility in Europe to complement WuXi Biologics' existing commercial manufacturing capacities

to complement WuXi Biologics' existing commercial manufacturing capacities WuXi Biologics will be the back-up manufacturer for Kovaltry™ of Bayer

SHANGHAI and LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, and Bayer jointly announced an acquisition agreement that WuXi Biologics Germany GmbH will take over the operations of one of Bayer's final drug product manufacturing plants in Leverkusen, Germany, and purchase the associated equipment, in combination with a long-term lease contract for the building.

The commercial drug product plant includes a state-of-the-art vial filling line with isolators and two lyophilizers of 20 square meters each. Annual output is up to 10 million vials. Based on a manufacturing agreement to be negotiated, the plant would be operated by WuXi Biologics and serve as a back-up site for the final product manufacturing of Kovaltry™, an antihemophilic factor (recombinant). The transaction is expected to be concluded in the coming months subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"We are excited to sign this acquisition agreement with Bayer, allowing us to have quick access to high quality drug product manufacturing capacities and capabilities," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "Our business in EU, US and China market has experienced robust growth in the past few years. This additional drug product plant further confirms our commitment to 'Global Dual Sourcing within WuXi Biologics' strategy. WuXi Biologics will continue to expand our worldwide capacity, providing global partners with a robust and premier-quality supply chain network to benefit patients worldwide."

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2019, there were a total of 224 integrated projects, including 106 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 102 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 15 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore, and the U.S. exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

