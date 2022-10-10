Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.10.2022 01:50:00

WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. Removed from Unverified List

WUXI, China, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio", 2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that its subsidiary WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. located in Wuxi city was removed from the Unverified List (UVL) by the U.S. Department of Commerce, effective October 7, 2022.

In February 2022, two subsidiaries of WuXi Biologics, namely, WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. and WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., were placed on the UVL due to delayed verifications required for the receipt of certain products exported from the United States. In June, WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. successfully completed the on-site end-use check conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, in coordination with China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).  

WuXi Biologics has always committed to operating with the highest standard of compliance and in accordance with relevant guidelines and regulations. The company is also working closely with relevant government authorities to schedule the on-site end-use check of its other subsidiary, WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and will commence the UVL delisting process for such entity as soon as the check is completed. 

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialization for the benefit of patients worldwide.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

Media
PR@wuxibiologics.com

Business
info@wuxibiologics.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-co-ltd-removed-from-unverified-list-301644353.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs 12,50 0,00% WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Guter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen