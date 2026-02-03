WuXi Biologics Jumps On Pact With Vertex Pharma For T-Cell Engager In Autoimmune Disease

(RTTNews) - WuXi Biologics (2269. HK,WXIBF), a Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a license and research service agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) for a trispecific T-cell Engager for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases.

Following reports on the agreement 2269.HK is currently up 3.12% at HK$36.98.

WuXi Biologics as a Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation offers end-to-end solutions to enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercialisation.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is focused on therapies for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle cell disease, Beta thalassemia, Kidney-mediated diseases, Type 1 Diabetes, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Myotonic dystrophy type 1, IgA nephropathy and Acute pain.

Under the agreement, Vertex will have the exclusive global rights to develop and commercialise a trispecific T-cell Engager for B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases at the preclinical stage. WuXi Biologics will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments, as well as royalty payments.

In addition, WuXi Biologics will provide Vertex with contract research and development services on novel next-generation TCEs.

"We are delighted to support Vertex's efforts to bring forward transformative medicines for serious diseases through the study of this TCE, discovered using our state-of-the-art integrated platforms." Commented Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics.

As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics noted supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

Since April 2025, 2269.HK traded between HK$16.20 and HK$42.60.The stock closed Monday's trade at HK$35.86.

Since August 2025, VRTX had traded between $362.50 and $519.68. The stock closed Monday's trade at $472.01 up 0.45%.

In the overnight market, VRTX is down 0.76%, at $468.40.