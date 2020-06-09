WuXi Biologics Signs Lease for a Clinical Manufacturing Facility in the United States

CRANBURY, NJ and SHANGHAI, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that it has signed a 10-year lease for a clinical manufacturing facility (MFG18) in Cranbury, New Jersey.

The new clinical manufacturing facility will install total 6000 L bioreactors, Process Development (PD), Quality Control (QC) labs, along with supporting functions. The 66,000-square-foot facility is expected to become operational in late 2020 and will bring in up to 100 jobs to the region.

This news follows WuXi Biologics' recent purchase of land to build a new 107,000-square-foot clinical and commercial manufacturing facility in Worcester, Massachusetts, and the lease of a 33,000-square-foot site to establish a process development lab in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to announce our third site in the United States and proud to become a member of the New Jersey community. Cranbury is a growing hub for the biotech and biopharma industries, and we look forward to working with and serving our partners in the area to benefit patients worldwide," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of December 31, 2019, there were a total of 250 integrated projects, including 121 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 112 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 16 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com

