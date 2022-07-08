WuXi XDC, AbTis Sign MoU To Develop And Manufacture Antibody Drug Conjugates

(RTTNews) - WuXi XDC, a global leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization dedicated to end-to-end bioconjugates services, and AbTis, a Korean biotechnology company dedicated to the development of antibody drug conjugates or ADC, said that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a strategic partnership in AbTis' portfolio of ADC products.

Under the partnership, AbTis will have access to WuXi XDC's integrated services for linker and payload manufacturing, ADC conjugation process development, ADC formulation and drug product manufacturing process development, as well as drug substance and drug product manufacturing.