Wuyi 13th hot Spring Festival and the 10th international health expo opened on 25th

WUYI, China, Oct. 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- A tree that grows old stays green. The news from Fusion media center in Wuyi on October 25, the 13th hot Spring Festival and the 10th international health expo opened in Wuyi county. 33 grand activities and thousands of health products attracted nearly 10,000 guests and tourists from domestic and international business circles, business circles, tourism circles, media, provincial, municipal and county leaders.

As one of the most lasting and influential "time-honored" festival brands in Wuyi, hot Spring Festival has been successfully held for 12 sessions since 1995. This year's festival will focus on industrialization, marketization and branding reform in an all-round way, with the aim of creating a festival with distinctive tourism features, rich cultural connotation and active participation of the whole people. "We take the festival as a platform, seize the opportunity of comprehensive tourism reform, vigorously promote the development of tourism in the whole region, and focus on mining the characteristics of hot spring health tourism," Wuyi county party chief said.

There are many highlights during the festival. At the opening ceremony, well-known tourism bloggers, micro-bloggers, international friends and other talent group live travel eight policy release, investment cooperation signed, attracting enough attention from the public. The festival will also invite the famous fairy tale writer Tangtang and other four local people in Wuyi, released the county's newly launched four "tourist poetry road", Tangyun wenyang, Songfeng imprinted, Niutou landscape, Flying time, leading tourists to explore the poetry between Wuyi landscape.

Sports and leisure tourism integration, so that citizens tourists get more sense of participation. As one of the series activities of the hot Spring Festival, the 2019 national power parachute championship has started. 50 power parachute pilots from all over the country showed their skills and made the event very enjoyable.

Dadoushan air sports experience season, challenge cliff flying lada, electric surfing skateboard experience, Zhejiang national fitness ecological games... Various types of sports, open a "flying" new mode.

The current international health expo with 344 booths, is the largest booth over the years. The booth features local organic green agricultural products, organic Chinese medicine, "three products and one standard", sports and leisure products and health care products, attracting 215 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions and gathering thousands of health care products. The county, with the advantages in the unique living environment, to create the "China first county organic products" as the goal, through continuous holding international food fair, vigorously promote green, ecological, organic food and the development of traditional Chinese medicine industry, has been crowned national level demonstration zones of the first batch of organic product certification, global green city, leisure agriculture and rural tourism demonstration county, Zhejiang province, the first national "two mountain" honorary titles such as developing counties, China natural oxygen bar, walked out of a unique development path of the county.

The festival will also hold a press conference of "Xu weili TV series, Wuchuan global tourism forum to create lectures," Wu move springs "martial arts health conference, tauren ShanDaoJiao cultural festival, Wuchuan art festival, enjoy the mini-sculpture exposition and the first hot springs (cup) to admire the stone exhibition, calligraphy integrity, painting and calligraphy exhibition, Wuyi five-arched tourism series of activities," you are blessings delay the zen retreat, blessing more than 30 activities such as Lantern Festival.

Hot spring is the most beautiful name card of Wuyi, health is the main brand of Wuyi tourism. In recent years, Wuyi county, centering on the goal of building a "big garden" as a benchmark county, has deeply implemented the strategy of "Wenlufu county", continuously enlarged the advantages of "hot spring +", made in-depth and detailed articles on "health +", and actively constructed the overall tourism pattern of "featured scenic spot + amorous feelings town + beautiful countryside". In the first three quarters of this year, Wuyi received 14.47 million tourists and earned 14.1 billion yuan in total tourism revenue, up 16.3 percent and 19.1 percent year-on-year, respectively.

