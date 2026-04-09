WW International Adds Lilly's GLP-1 Foundayo To Med+ Program

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW), a weight loss solutions provider, on Thursday said it is now offering access to Eli Lilly and Company's newly approved oral GLP-1 drug Foundayo through its Med+ program and affiliated medical groups, expanding treatment options for people with obesity or overweight.

The company said eligible members can access the once-daily, injection-free therapy alongside support from board-certified clinicians, insurance assistance and its GLP-1 Success program, which provides guidance before, during and after treatment.

WW International added that pricing for self-pay patients will start at $149 per month for the lowest dose, with costs varying by dosage.

"With this new offering, Weight Watchers is expanding access to a new FDA-approved option through a trusted platform built to help members access treatment with clinical support and ongoing guidance," said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at Weight Watchers.