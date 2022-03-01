01.03.2022 23:02:39

WW International, Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.9 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $12.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $275.8 million from $323.4 million last year.

WW International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $29.9 Mln. vs. $12.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $275.8 Mln vs. $323.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26-$0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: approx $300 mln

