04.05.2023

WW International, Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$118.7 million, or -$1.68 per share. This compares with -$8.2 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.8% to $241.9 million from $297.8 million last year.

WW International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$118.7 Mln. vs. -$8.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.68 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $241.9 Mln vs. $297.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $910 -$930 mln

