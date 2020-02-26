|
WW International Q4 Profit Down
(RTTNews) - WW International Inc. (WW) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company decreased to $29.38 million or $0.42 per share from $43.79 million or $0.63 per share in the prior year period.
Operating income declined to $65.9 million from the prior year's $80.3 million, hurt by operating deleverage on lower revenue from Studio + Digital Fees and higher marketing spend in the quarter versus the prior year period.
Revenues were $332.58 million, up from $330.39 million in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, quarterly revenues increased 1.5% from last year.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.38 per share and revenues of $330.63 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company has provided its full year fiscal 2020 revenue guidance of approaching $1.6 billion and earnings guidance of between $2.15 and $2.40 per share. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2020 earnings of $2.11 per share on annual revenues of $1.48 billion.
