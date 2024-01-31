|
31.01.2024 16:05:00
WW International Stock Has Lost Nearly Half Its Value in Just 1 Month: Is It a Bargain or a Bust?
One stock that has been struggling out of the gate in 2024 is WW International (NASDAQ: WW), better known as WeightWatchers. Already down more than 50% this year, it has been in a rapid free fall and could soon hit a new 52-week low.What's behind this sharp sell-off, and is this a buying opportunity for investors or simply confirmation that the stock was overvalued?Investors were bullish on WW International last year after learning the company would acquire telehealth company Sequence, making it easier for patients to secure popular weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy and Ozempic.
