|
11.01.2023 17:30:46
WWE, Saudi Arabia's Problematic Yet Profitable Past: Sale Rumors Swirl As Co-CEO Resigns
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) is still for sale Wednesday.The wrestling promotion was the subject of widespread rumors this week concerning a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, but multiple media sources are confirming that the company has not been sold.The reports come as Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of longtime promoter and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, has resigned as co-CEO.See Also: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE Board Despite Sexual Abuse Allegations - Here's WhyAs of Wednesday morning, #WWESold was trending on Twitter.The rumors likely stem from WWE's ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!