Wyndham Enters Development Agreement With NILE To Introduce Microtel By Wyndham Brand To India

(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed a development agreement with NILE Hospitality to introduce Microtel by Wyndham brand to India. The company anticipates opening 40 Microtel hotels by 2031, all of which will be direct franchisees of Wyndham.

Wyndham's agreement with NILE will see development of the brand in key Tier II, III and IV cities, with the first hotels opening in 2025. Each will have a minimum of 50 keys and feature meeting and social spaces, gyms and other facilities.