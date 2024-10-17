17.10.2024 14:39:21

Wyndham Enters Development Agreement With NILE To Introduce Microtel By Wyndham Brand To India

(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed a development agreement with NILE Hospitality to introduce Microtel by Wyndham brand to India. The company anticipates opening 40 Microtel hotels by 2031, all of which will be direct franchisees of Wyndham.

Wyndham's agreement with NILE will see development of the brand in key Tier II, III and IV cities, with the first hotels opening in 2025. Each will have a minimum of 50 keys and feature meeting and social spaces, gyms and other facilities.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen