Wyndham Garden to Make Australian Debut in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor with more than 9,200 hotels in more than 80 countries, has unveiled plans to introduce its Wyndham Garden® brand to Australia with the signing of a stylish new hotel in Brisbane.

The 120-room Wyndham Garden Suites Spring Hill Brisbane, scheduled to open in September 2021, is a fresh and inviting new concept for Australian travellers featuring a collection of spacious suites for guests on both short and extended stays in the city. The new-build hotel is owned by Image Developments and will operate under a franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

"We are thrilled to debut Wyndham Garden - one of our fastest growing brands - in one of Wyndham's most important markets. Brisbane's tourism industry is booming (with visitor expenditure surging 10 percent in the year ending March 2019, including an impressive 15 percent jump in international revenues), making this the perfect time to add our third brand in the city. The launch of Wyndham Garden will give even more options to domestic and international guests travelling to Australia and we look forward to expanding to even more destinations nationwide," commented Joon Aun Ooi, President and Managing Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, South East Asia and Pacific Rim.

Wyndham's Southeast Asia and Pacific Rim (SEAPR) region, which expanded by 22% year-over-year through the second quarter and includes more than 24,000 rooms, is the Company's fastest-growing region. So far this year, Wyndham has announced several notable market entries and expansions in the region, including the debut of Days Inn® by Wyndham in New Zealand, the entry of Wyndham Grand® in Myanmar, and the expansion of Ramada® by Wyndham in South Korea.

Wyndham Garden Suites Spring Hill Brisbane will join a network of 116 Wyndham Garden hotels worldwide across locations in the US, Europe, China and South East Asia.

The all-suite hotel features a bright and welcoming concept with splashes of green and plenty of daylight, along with facilities that allow guests to relax and recharge including a swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness centre and an onsite restaurant. For corporate guests, the hotel's two meeting rooms will provide options for a wide range of events from training courses to boardroom strategy sessions.

Wyndham Garden Suites Spring Hill Brisbane is perfectly positioned in leafy Spring Hill, just two kilometres from Brisbane CBD and its many attractions, including Howard Smith Wharf and Eagles Street Pier riverside restaurant precincts. Spring Hill is also home to a wide range of cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars, creating a vibrant suburban ambience, and is within walking distance of the Roma Street Parklands and just a 15-minute drive from Brisbane International Airport.

"We are proud to partner with Wyndham for this exciting new project as we introduce the Wyndham Garden brand to Australia for the first time," said Rupert Yang, Director, Image Developments. "This modern concept is perfectly suited to Brisbane, and especially the vibrant Brisbane CBD fringe district of Spring Hill. I look forward to working with Wyndham to bring this new brand concept to life in a truly alluring destination."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently operates a portfolio of 35 hotels across four brands in Australia: Ramada by Wyndham, Ramada Encore by Wyndham®, TRYP by Wyndham® and Wyndham®. The hotels are located in key leisure and business destinations across Australia including Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Hervey Bay and Phillip Island.

All of Wyndham's hotels and resorts in Australia participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveller, the program's more than 77 million members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About Wyndham Garden

Travel isn't always easy, but that's where Wyndham Garden® comes in. Designed with a lens on the little details, Wyndham Garden offers guests a smart and nurturing hotel experience to help them travel at ease. Hotels include flexible meeting spaces, inviting lobbies, welcoming lounges and complementary high speed internet access. With a strong and growing footprint around the world, including many hotels conveniently located near major airports, Wyndham Garden brings a carefree convenience and peace of mind to both business and leisure travellers escaping the hustle and bustle. Follow us on Facebook.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-garden-to-make-australian-debut-in-brisbane-300939604.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts