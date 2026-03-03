Wyndham Hotels Promotes Amit Sripathi To Succeed Kurt Albert As CFO; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) announced Tuesday that following a comprehensive search process, Amit Sripathi has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Sripathi, who most recently served as Chief Development Officer - North America, succeeds Kurt Albert who has served as Interim CFO since November.

Additionally, the Company has named David Wilner, a 30-year franchise sales veteran, as Chief Development Officer - North America. Both Sripathi and Wilner will report to Geoff Ballotti, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Sripathi joined Wyndham in 2021 and has served in a variety of leadership roles at the Company. Prior to Wyndham, he was with RLJ Lodging Trust, responsible for Capital Markets and Corporate Finance and served in roles of increasing responsibility in the Real Estate, Lodging and Gaming investment banking group at Deutsche Bank.

In his new role, Wilner will lead the Company's North American franchise sales and architecture design & construction teams. During his nearly eight years at the Company, he has helped franchisees tap into the power of the Wyndham Advantage and the Company's iconic brands. Prior to joining Wyndham, Wilner spent 20 years as part of the franchise sales leadership team for La Quinta.

In conjunction with this announcement, Wyndham has reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook provided in its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report.