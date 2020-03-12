Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox Announces Updates to Safety Program and Policies

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox (Nasdaq: WYNN) announces safety program and policy updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STATEMENT FROM MATT MADDOX, CEO OF WYNN RESORTS:

It has been just a week since we announced operational changes designed to keep our guests and employees safe during this global pandemic. In the news, we read of families painfully affected by the coronavirus, and so we quickly instituted paid sick days for any employees that may require physician-mandated quarantine.

We've further reflected on the responsibility that businesses such as Wynn Resorts must play during a time like this. In combination with what my team has learned through our meetings with our public health consultants and officials, I've recognized we need to temporarily implement fundamental changes to our business.

Every scientific and health authority I've spoken to has focused on the need for social distancing, which is to say, creating sufficient space between each of us to impede the spread of the coronavirus. This isn't simply a good idea; it is essential, and not forever, but certainly for now.

Consequently, Wynn Resorts, beginning throughout this weekend, will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings. This includes our buffets, nightclubs and theaters in Las Vegas and Boston. We are going to continue to pay our full-time employees that work in these spaces. We will monitor the situation to determine any additional action that may be required.

In addition, we will be screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at all our entrances. In our gaming areas and dining establishments, we will create appropriate distancing between guests at gaming devices and dining tables, while still delivering the service levels our guests expect and deserve.

I want to thank our employees and business partners for their willingness to join us in making such challenging decisions so quickly.

