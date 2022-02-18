|
18.02.2022 19:45:00
Wynn Resorts Is a Tale of 2 Cities
The gambling business is booming in the U.S., with a record $53 billion in revenue for casinos across the country in 2021 and $7.1 billion on the Las Vegas Strip. COVID-19 led to a tough start to the year, but by summer, records were being busted across the country. Macao has been a different story, with major restrictions on travel and social activities still ongoing. Gaming revenue was down 70% between 2019 to 2021 and still doesn't show signs of recovering to previous levels.The trends are evident in Wynn Resorts' (NASDAQ: WYNN) recent earnings and show both the challenges and opportunities for this casino stock. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
