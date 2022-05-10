+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 22:07:54

Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q1 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$183.32 million, or -$1.59 per share. This compares with -$280.98 million, or -$2.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$139.62 million or -$1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to $953.33 million from $736.68 million last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$183.32 Mln. vs. -$280.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.59 vs. -$2.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.15 -Revenue (Q1): $953.33 Mln vs. $736.68 Mln last year.

