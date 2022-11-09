Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q3 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$142.89 million, or -$1.27 per share. This compares with -$166.25 million, or -$1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$135.40 million or -$1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $889.72 million from $994.64 million last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$142.89 Mln. vs. -$166.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.27 vs. -$1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $889.72 Mln vs. $994.64 Mln last year.