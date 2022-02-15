15.02.2022 22:08:25

Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$177.19 million, or -$1.54 per share. This compares with -$269.50 million, or -$2.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$157.36 million or -$1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.2% to $1.05 billion from $0.69 billion last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$177.19 Mln. vs. -$269.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.54 vs. -$2.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $0.69 Bln last year.

