Wynn Resorts Q4 Earnings Preview: Did Omicron's Rise Cause People to Avoid Casinos?

At the pandemic onset in early 2020, Wynn Resorts ' (NASDAQ: WYNN) operations were devastated when it was forced to shut its doors to guests for an extended period. Thankfully, the world is making progress against COVID-19, and that has given governments the confidence to reopen economies. As a result, Wynn's operations have been returning to some normalcy.However, the omicron variant has caused coronavirus infections to surge again, creating renewed uncertainty for the international casino and resort operator. Wynn Resorts is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 2. Investors will be paying attention to what's said, hoping to find out what effect omicron had on results and how Wynn is addressing this latest surge.