Wynnstay Expects FY Underlying Trading Result To Be Modestly Ahead Of Current Market View

(RTTNews) - Wynnstay Group plc (WYN.L) issued its trading update for the year ended 31 October 2025. The Board expects underlying trading results for the year to be modestly ahead of current market expectations with adjusted profit before tax of approximately 9.0 million pounds. The Group reported net cash of 26.4 million pounds. Wynnstay Group said the early trading in the new financial year is in line with the Board's expectations. The Group said it remains focused on disciplined execution of Project Genesis and delivery of targeted margin, cost and efficiency gains.