Wyse Meter Solutions Inc. Supports Customers by Suspending Disconnections and Late Penalties in Response to COVID-19

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 14, 2020 /CNW/ - To support its valued customers as they navigate the challenges of the evolving COVID-19 situation, Wyse Meter Solutions Inc. is temporarily suspending disconnections and late penalties.

With many Canadians possibly needing to self-isolate or work from home, Wyse understands the importance of uninterrupted utility service. Wyse will reassess this temporary suspension on April 30, 2020.

Wyse reminds its customers that it offers flexible payment arrangements and is ready to assist them.

About Wyse Meter Solutions Inc.

Wyse Meter Solutions Inc. provides turnkey submetering and utility expense management services to building owners, developers and property managers across Canada. Headquartered in Newmarket, Ontario, Wyse is licensed and regulated by the Ontario Energy Board, delivering its services in seven provinces. Wyse is unique in its ability to provide clients with financial and utility consumption transparency, as well as accountability. Through an exclusive partnership with Conservice, the largest submetering and utility management company in North America, Wyse is able to offer its customers a powerful program known as Synergy, providing owners and managers with a 360-degree comprehensive view of the entire utility spend within a building or portfolio of buildings. Synergy is already in use across 2.5 million units in North America, including eight of the top ten owners and managers of multi-family real estate. For more information on Wyse, visit its website at www.wysemeter.com.

SOURCE Wyse Meter Solutions Inc.