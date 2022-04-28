28.04.2022 13:47:00

X Financial Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 28, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@xiaoying.com.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and provide loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: ir@xiaoying.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com 

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-financial-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2021-301535276.html

SOURCE X Financial

