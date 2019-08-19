19.08.2019 01:00:00

X Financial Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 0.8% to RMB303.6 million (US$44.2 million) from RMB301.1 million in the same period of 2018.
  • Non-GAAP1 net income attributable to X Financial shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 0.01% to RMB342.5 million (US$49.9 million) from RMB342.6 million in the same period of 2018.
  • Net revenues in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 23.6% to RMB809.6 million (US$117.9 million) from RMB1,059.6 million in the same period of 2018.
  • Income from operation in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 43.3% to RMB262.8 million (US$38.3 million) from RMB463.1 million in the same period of 2018.
  • Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") 2 in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB1.94(US$0.28) and RMB1.86(US$0.27) respectively, compared with RMB2.14 and RMB1.98, respectively, in the same period of 2018.
  • Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.18(US$0.32) and RMB2.10(US$0.31), respectively, compared with RMB2.44 and RMB2.26, respectively, in the same period of 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

  • Total loan facilitation amount3 in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB10,172 million, representing a decrease of 9.1% from RMB11,186 million in the same period of 2018 and an increase of 5.6% from RMB9,629 million in the first quarter of 2019.
  • The loan facilitation of Xiaoying Credit Loan4 in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB7,619 million, representing a decrease of 23.2% from RMB9,925 million in the same period of 2018 and a decrease of 3.9% from RMB7,932 million in the first quarter of 2019. Xiaoying Credit Loan accounted for 74.9% of the Company's total loan facilitation amount, compared with 88.7% in the same period of 2018.
  • Total outstanding loan balance5 as of June 30, 2019 was RMB19,821 million, compared with RMB22,270 million as of June 30, 2018 and RMB20,187 million as of March 31, 2019.
  • Total number of loans facilitated6 in the second quarter of 2019 was 3,593,383, representing an increase of 254.5% from 1,013,774 in the same period of 2018 and an increase of 144.7% from 1,468,270 for the first quarter of 2019.
  • Average loan amount per transaction7 in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB2,831, representing a decrease of 74.3% from RMB11,035 in the same period of 2018 and a decrease of 56.8% from RMB6,558 for the first quarter of 2019.
  • The delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-90 days and 91–180 days as of June 30, 2019 were 3.10% and 4.99%, respectively, compared with 3.56% and 5.21%, respectively, as of March 31, 2019, and 1.98% and 3.26%, respectively, as of June 30, 2018.
  • Number of active borrowers in the second quarter of 2019 was 795,032, representing a decrease of 2.0% from 811,267 in the same period of 2018 and an increase of 6.7% from 745,056 in the first quarter of 2019.
  • The amount of cumulative borrowers each of whom made at least one transaction on the Company's lending platform as of June 30, 2019 was 5,031,589.
  • Total cumulative registered users reached 30,110,387 as of June 30, 2019.
  • Number of active individual investors[8] in the second quarter of 2019 was 79,218, representing a decrease of 44.0% from 141,371 in the same period of 2018 and a decrease of 18.1% from 96,686 in the first quarter of 2019.
  • The cumulative number of active individual investors as of June 30, 2019 was 489,880, compared with 380,907 as of June 30, 2018, and 477,489 as of March 31, 2019.

Mr. Justin Tang, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report a solid quarter where we made significant progress across a number of different aspects. Our business development momentum remains strong with the quality of loans facilitated on our platform improving and financing from institutional investors expanding. I'd like to highlight some of these achievements."

"First, the industry regulatory environment remains challenging during the second quarter of this year. No matter what the regulation trends are, we are making ourselves thoroughly prepared to be qualified and compliant with new regulations in order to protect investors and shareholders' benefits."

"Second, the high-quality loans on our platform and our strong reputation in the industry is helping us to attract more institutional investors. During the second quarter of 2019, funding from non-individual investors (mainly from financial institutions) accounts for around 26.7% of the loans facilitated through our platform, a significant improvement from 10.4% in the first quarter of 2019. Demand from institutional investors for our high-quality assets remains strong and will gradually reduce our funding costs over time. Financial institutions have extended credit lines to us in an amount of approximately RMB26.4 billion for us to facilitate loan transactions on our platform which reflects the trust that financial institutions have in the quality of our assets and the strength of our risk management systems."

"Third, our delinquency rate improved on a sequential basis as we continue to invest in our risk management systems and the technology. With the macro economic environment softening, we are diversifying our customer acquisition channels through partnerships with e-commerce platforms and financial product marketplaces."

"Lastly, Xiaoying Wallet, our recently launched revolving credit product, grew rapidly during this quarter with transaction volumes jumping significantly to RMB971 million from RMB200 million in the last quarter and outstanding loan balance increasing to RMB578 million as of June 30, 2019 from RMB177 million as of March 31, 2019. Xiaoying Wallet was developed with the needs of our customers in mind and we leveraged our sophisticated big data analysis capabilities and advanced technological infrastructure to offer the best product."

"In conclusion, we are confident in our future growth prospects and ability to create long-term value for our investors and shareholders, we will continue to provide the best user-friendly and convenient financial services to borrowers, and help them to meet demand for consumption, and grow their small and micro-loan business."

Mr. Simon Cheng, President of the Company, added, "We are pleased to see the quality of the loans facilitated on our platform improve and delinquency rates for both 30-90 days and 90-180 days go down sequentially which reflects our strong risk management capabilities and efforts in continued investment in risk control infrastructure."

"Besides, we are expanding investor acquisition channels, including banks, trust companies and other financial institutions to strengthen our funding cost advantage and diversify funding sources. Additionally, we are expanding our borrower acquisition channels by cooperating with more platforms to enlarge our customer base and accelerate business growth."

"We are happy to see Xiaoying Wallet is growing in importance as a result of strong demand in the market. The number of transactions of Xiaoying Wallet in the second quarter of 2019 was 2.9 million, increased from around 640,000 in the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 347.2% quarter over quarter; The number of registered and approved users of Xiaoying Wallet was 542,752 as of June 30, 2019, increasing from 192,891 as of March 31, 2019; The number of active users of Xiaoying Wallet was 221,320 as of June 30, 2019, increasing from 81,975 as of March 31, 2019. Xiaoying Wallet is expected to maintain strong growth momentum and gradually account for a larger percentage of our overall business's revenue."

Mr. Kevin Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "We delivered solid financial results during 2019 second quarter despite the regulatory uncertainties remain. Non-GAAP net income attributable to X Financial shareholders increased slightly to RMB342.5 million during this quarter."

"We continued to expand our relationships with banks and trust companies as well as institutional funding partners during this quarter. Funding costs remained stable as we continue to attract low-cost funding with the high-quality loans on our platform."

"We are pleased to see one of our major subsidiaries classified as a software enterprise in May 2019 
which makes it tax exempt of Enterprise Income Tax of 2018 and subject to a preferential EIT 
rate of 12.5% from 2019 to 2021. This contributed significantly to the income tax benefit of RMB113.7 
million during the quarter."

"In conclusion, we are pleased with our operational and financial performance this quarter and will continue to roll out initiatives and apply technology across our business to improve operational efficiency and create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 23.6% to RMB809.6 million (US$117.9 million) from RMB1,059.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in transaction volumes of Xiaoying Credit Loan in this quarter compared with the same period of 2018.

Loan facilitation service fees under the direct model in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 46.0% to RMB474.1 million (US$69.1 million) from RMB878.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in transaction volumes of Xiaoying Credit Loan and a shift in strategy to attract more institutional investors through the intermediary model

Loan facilitation service fees under the intermediary model in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 64.7% to RMB157.5 million (US$22.9 million) from RMB95.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the total volume of products offered under the intermediary model as the Company shifted its strategy to attract more institutional investors.

Post-origination service fees in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 294.0% to RMB96.6 million (US$14.1 million) from RMB24.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a significant increase in transaction volumes of Xiaoying Credit Loan over the last twelve months for loans with a weighted average contractual terms of 10~12 months. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 135.3% to RMB55.8 million (US$8.1 million) from RMB23.7 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the newly established trusts this year.

Other revenue in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 31.1% to RMB25.6 million (US$3.7 million) from RMB37.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in guarantee revenue associated with loans facilitated under the Old ZhongAn model9, which are no longer offered to our customers from September 15, 2017.

Origination and servicing expenses in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 47.6% to RMB421.7 million (US$61.4 million) from RMB285.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in collection expenses for the cumulative effect of the growing business and customer acquisition costs for the recently launched revolving credit product, Xiaoying Wallet.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 28.9% to RMB55.6 million (US$8.1 million) from RMB43.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses for the options granted on or after IPO  and administrative expenses related to the newly established trusts.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 53.4% to RMB26.8 million (US$3.9 million) from RMB57.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a reduction in promotional and advertising expenses. 

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities in the second quarter of 2019 was nil, compared with RMB83.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily because there have been no deteriorations in estimated default rates of the loans subject to guarantee liabilities facilitated in prior periods.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 63.0% to RMB40.1 million (US$5.8 million) from RMB108.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the decrease in revenue this quarter compared with same period of 2018 and a change in estimated default rates.

Income from operation in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 43.3% to RMB262.8 million (US$38.3 million) from RMB463.1 million in the same period of 2018.

Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB186.6 million (US$27.2 million), compared with RMB412.1 million in the same period of 2018.

Income tax benefit in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB113.7 million (US$16.6 million) compared with an income tax expense of RMB114.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the facts that (i) two major subsidiaries of the Company became qualified enterprises in the second half of 2018 to enjoy the preferential income tax rate of 15% from 2018 to 2020, and (ii) one major subsidiary of the Company was certified as software enterprise in early May 2019 to enjoy the preferential income tax rate of 12.5% from 2019 to 2021 and full tax exemption for the tax year ending on December 31,2018 recorded this quarter.

Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB303.6 million (US$44.2 million), compared with RMB301.1 million in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to X Financial shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB342.5 million (US$49.9 million), compared with RMB342.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB1.94(US$0.28) and RMB1.86(US$0.27), respectively, compared with RMB2.14 and RMB1.98, respectively, in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.18(US$0.32) and RMB2.10(US$0.31), respectively, compared with RMB2.44 and RMB2.26, respectively, in the same period of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents was RMB931.0 million (US$135.6 million) as of June 30, 2019, compared with RMB1,555.4 million as of March 31, 2019.

Business Outlook

X Financial currently expects the total loan facilitation for the third quarter of 2019 to be approximately RMB10,500 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to changes.

Conference Call

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 19, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

China:

4001-201203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Passcode:

X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 26, 2019:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10133980

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China focused on meeting the huge demand for credit from individuals and small-to-medium-sized enterprise owners. The Company's proprietary big data-driven risk control system, WinSAFE, builds risk profiles of prospective borrowers using a variety data-driven credit assessment methodology to accurately evaluate a borrower's value, payment capability, payment attitude and overall creditworthiness. X Financial has established a strategic partnership with ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. in multiple areas of its business operations to directly complement its cutting-edge risk management and credit assessment capabilities. ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. provides credit insurance on X Financial's investment products which significantly enhances investor confidence and allows the Company to attract a diversified and low-cost funding base from individuals, enterprises and financial institutions to support its growth. X Financial leverages financial technology to provide convenient, efficient, and secure investment services to a wide range of high-quality borrowers and mass affluent investors which complements traditional financial institutions and helps to promote the development of inclusive finance in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (1) net income, (2) net income attributable to X Financial shareholders, (3) net income per basic ADS, and (4) net income per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

New Accounting Pronouncements

On February 25, 2016, the FASB issued Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02, Leases, which requires lessees to record lease liabilities and right-of-use assets as of the date of adoption and was incorporated into GAAP as Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 842. The Company adopted the new standard prospectively effective January 1, 2019, using a modified retrospective basis method under which prior comparative periods are not restated. As of January 1, 2019, the Company had some operating leases for its offices with the remaining contractual terms of 16~46 months. Under the terms of the lease, the Company will pay base annual rent (subject to an annual fixed percentage increase), plus fixed property management fees. The ROU assets were recorded as "Other non-current assets", and the current and non-current portions of the lease liabilities were recorded as "Accrued expenses and other current liabilities" and "Other non-current liabilities" in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. There was no cumulative adjustment to our retained earnings.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 28, 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial
Ms. Jennifer Zhang
E-mail: ir@xiaoying.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US 

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

1 The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (1) net income, (2) net income attributable to X Financial shareholders, (3) net income per basic ADS, and (4) net income per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
2 Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents two Class A ordinary shares.
3 Represents the total amount of loans that X Financial facilitated during the relevant period.
4 X Financial integrated Xiaoying Card Loan and Xiaoying Preferred Loan into one general product category, Xiaoying Credit Loan in 2018.
5 Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans X Financial facilitated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are charged-off and are excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. Xiaoying Housing Loan is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral. X Financial does not charge off the loans delinquent for more 180 days and such loans are included in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance.
6 Represents the total number of transactions of loan facilitation during the relevant period.
7 Calculated by dividing the total loan facilitation amount by the number of loans facilitated during the relevant period.
8 Refers to individual investors who made at least one transaction during that period on our platform.
9 Refers to the arrangement with ZhongAn prior to September 2017, under which ZhongAn initially reimbursed the loan principal and interest to the investor upon the borrower's default, where we at our own discretion compensated ZhongAn for substantially all the loan principal and interest default but have not been subsequently collected. 

 

X Financial





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets










(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2018


As of June 30, 2019


 RMB 


RMB

USD

 ASSETS 





 Cash and cash equivalents 

1,069,361


931,001

135,616

 Restricted cash 

208,346


677,089

98,629

 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 

1,379,293


1,183,500

172,396

 Loans held for sale 

632,717


428,625

62,436

 Loans at fair value 

33,417


1,289,463

187,831

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 

115,193


650,210

94,715

 Financial guarantee derivative 

358,250


774,180

112,772

 Amounts due from related party 

20,000


-

-

 Deferred tax assets, net 

346,648


346,648

50,495

 Long term investments 

287,223


281,730

41,039

 Property and equipment, net 

23,215


21,688

3,159

 Intangible assets, net 

28,400


32,324

4,709

 Loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans, net 

128,101


132,137

19,248

 Other non-current assets 

6,806


60,968

8,881

 TOTAL ASSETS 

4,636,970


6,809,563

991,926






 LIABILITIES 





 Payable to investors at fair value of the Consolidated Trusts 

-


1,460,640

212,766

 Guarantee liabilities 

20,898


15,991

2,329

 Short-term borrowings 

198,000


400,010

58,268

 Accrued payroll and welfare 

93,464


65,979

9,611

 Other tax payable 

134,129


83,086

12,103

 Income tax payable 

312,238


264,175

38,481

 Deposit payable to channel cooperators 

134,042


178,112

25,945

 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 

178,701


235,203

34,262

 Deferred tax liabilities 

47,428


47,428

6,909

 Other non-current liabilities 

-


38,993

5,680

 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

1,118,900


2,789,617

406,354






 Commitments and Contingencies 





 Equity: 





Common shares (US$0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 303,614,298 and 313,614,297 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 respectively) 

190


196

29

 Additional paid-in capital 

2,824,223


2,909,198

423,772

 Retained earnings 

640,115


1,054,100

153,547

 Other comprehensive income 

52,495


55,205

8,042

 Total X Financial shareholders' equity 

3,517,023


4,018,699

585,390

 Non-controlling interests 

1,047


1,247

182

 TOTAL EQUITY 

3,518,070


4,019,946

585,572






 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 

4,636,970


6,809,563

991,926

 

 

 

X Financial








Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

2018

2019

2019


2018

2019

2019


RMB

RMB

USD


RMB

RMB

USD

 Net revenues 








 Loan facilitation service-Direct Model 

878,628

474,120

69,063


1,518,078

1,100,502

160,306

 Loan facilitation service- Intermediary Model 

95,599

157,465

22,937


168,900

192,627

28,059

 Post origination service 

24,530

96,636

14,077


38,893

169,643

24,711

 Financing income 

23,696

55,760

8,122


49,808

73,561

10,715

 Other revenue 

37,139

25,605

3,730


72,602

49,670

7,235

 Total net revenue 

1,059,592

809,586

117,929


1,848,281

1,586,003

231,026









 Operating costs and expenses: 








 Origination and servicing 

285,597

421,656

61,421


573,885

758,195

110,444

 General and administrative 

43,087

55,558

8,093


82,813

111,826

16,289

 Sales and marketing 

57,455

26,760

3,898


107,939

57,445

8,368

 Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities

83,553

-

-


182,736

-

-

 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 

108,474

40,141

5,847


169,695

106,545

15,520

 Provision for loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing
 Loans 

18,318

2,688

392


18,318

10,148

1,478

 Total operating costs and expenses 

596,484

546,803

79,651


1,135,386

1,044,159

152,099









 Income from operation  

463,108

262,783

38,278


712,895

541,845

78,927

 Interest income  

1,348

4,644

676


3,925

5,406

787

 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 

(1)

22

3


(9)

(851)

(124)

 Investment loss 

-

(12,538)

(1,826)


-

(12,538)

(1,826)

 Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative 

(55,135)

(61,271)

(8,925)


(101,249)

(114,262)

(16,644)

 Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts 

6,110

14,759

2,150


6,799

47,767

6,958

 Fair value adjustments related to loans held for sale 

-

(23,063)

(3,360)


-

(30,319)

(4,416)

 Other income (loss), net 

(3,294)

1,272

185


(3,288)

8,986

1,309









 Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates 

412,136

186,608

27,181


619,073

446,034

64,971









 Income tax expense (benefit)  

114,313

(113,724)

(16,566)


179,197

(64,303)

(9,367)

 Gain from equity in affiliates 

3,239

3,249

473


3,379

7,045

1,026

 Net income 

301,062

303,581

44,220


443,255

517,382

75,364

 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 

(6)

-

-


(50)

200

29

 Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 

301,068

303,581

44,220


443,305

517,182

75,335









Net income 

301,062

303,581

44,220


443,255

517,382

75,364

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:








Foreign currency translation adjustments

19,579

21,614

3,148


4,872

2,731

398

Comprehensive income

320,641

325,195

47,368


448,127

520,113

75,762

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

(6)

-

-


(50)

200

29

Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders

320,647

325,195

47,368


448,177

519,913

75,733









 Net income per ADS—basic 

2.14

1.94

0.28


3.16

3.34

0.49

 Net income per ADS—diluted  

1.98

1.86

0.27


2.92

3.22

0.47









 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 

280,087,342

312,856,055

312,856,055


280,087,342

309,459,601

309,459,601

 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 

304,381,423

325,115,232

325,115,232


304,381,423

321,718,778

321,718,778

 

X Financial








Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

2018

2019

2019


2018

2019

2019


RMB

RMB

USD


RMB

RMB

USD

GAAP net income

301,062

303,581

44,220


443,255

517,382

75,364

Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil)

41,509

38,954

5,674


82,721

81,153

11,821

Non-GAAP net income 

342,571

342,535

49,894


525,976

598,535

87,185









Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders

301,068

303,581

44,220


443,305

517,182

75,335

Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil)

41,509

38,954

5,674


82,721

81,153

11,821

Non-GAAP net income attributable to X Financial shareholders

342,577

342,535

49,894


526,026

598,335

87,156









 Non-GAAP net income per ADS—basic 

2.44

2.18

0.32


3.76

3.86

0.56

 Non-GAAP net income per ADS—diluted  

2.26

2.10

0.31


3.46

3.72

0.54









 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 

280,087,342

312,856,055

312,856,055


280,087,342

309,459,601

309,459,601

 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 

304,381,423

325,115,232

325,115,232


304,381,423

321,718,778

321,718,778

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-financial-reports-second-quarter-2019-unaudited-financial-results-300903277.html

SOURCE X Financial

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt griffen die Anleger am Freitag zu. Parallel dazu unternahm auch der DAX einen Erholungsversuch. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost war der Grundton positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB