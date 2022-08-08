X Financial Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB824.3 million ( US$123.1 million ), representing a decrease of 11.6% from RMB932.4 million in the same period of 2021.

( ), representing a decrease of 11.6% from in the same period of 2021. Income from operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB193.8 million ( US$28.9 million ), compared with RMB337.7 million in the same period of 2021.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2021. Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB185.7 million ( US$27.7 million ), compared with RMB223.4 million in the same period of 2021.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP [1] adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB210.7 million ( US$31.5 million ), compared with RMB241.9 million in the same period of 2021.

adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 was ( ), compared with in the same period of 2021. Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [2] in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.36 (US$0.50) and RMB3.30 (US$0.49) , compared with RMB4.08 and RMB3.96 , respectively, in the same period of 2021.

in the second quarter of 2022 was and , compared with and , respectively, in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.78 (US$0.56) and RMB3.72 (US$0.56) , compared with RMB4.38 and RMB4.26 , respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

The total loan amount facilitated and provided [3] in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB16,879 million , representing an increase of 31.5% from RMB12,835 million in the same period of 2021 and an increase of 10.7% from RMB15,250 million in the previous quarter. Xiaoying Credit Loan [4] accounted for 99.9% of the Company's total loan amount facilitated and provided in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 100% in the same period of 2021.

in the second quarter of 2022 was , representing an increase of 31.5% from in the same period of 2021 and an increase of 10.7% from in the previous quarter. accounted for 99.9% of the Company's total loan amount facilitated and provided in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 100% in the same period of 2021. The total outstanding loan balance [5] as of June 30, 2022 was RMB29,075 million , compared with RMB26,659 million as of March 31, 2022 and RMB20,504 million as of June 30, 2021 .

as of was , compared with as of and as of . The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans [6] that are past due for 31-60 days as of June 30, 2022 was 0.93%, compared with 1.31% as of March 31, 2022 and 0.77% as of June 30, 2021 .

that are past due for 31-60 days as of was 0.93%, compared with 1.31% as of and 0.77% as of . The number of cumulative borrowers [7] was 9.0 million as of June 30, 2022 .

was 9.0 million as of . Total cumulative registered users reached 74.4 million as of June 30, 2022 .

[1] The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense and income (loss) from financial investments. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class A ordinary shares. On November 19, 2020, a ratio change that has the same effect as a 1-for-3 reverse ADS split took effect, and as a result, one ADS currently represents six Class A ordinary shares. [3] Represents the total amount of loans that X Financial facilitated and provided during the relevant period. [4] Xiaoying Credit Loan is a category of online personal credit loan products facilitated and provided through our platform, including Xiaoying Card Loan and other unsecured loan products we introduce from time to time. [5] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans X Financial facilitated and provided at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. As Xiaoying Housing Loan is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing loan delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance. [6] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans the Company facilitated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance. Xiaoying Housing Loan was launched in 2015 and ceased in 2019, and all the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 were overdue more than 60 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate. [7] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction during that period from the commencement of the Company's loan facilitation business to a certain date on the Company's platform.

Mr. Justin Tang, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our performance this past quarter given the great challenges brought by the significant economic slowdown amid the escalation of COVID-19 containment measures in China. We continued to scale up our loan facilitation volume while improving asset quality quarter-over-quarter. Total loan facilitated and provided during the past quarter maintained steady growth on both a yearly and quarterly basis, exceeding the high end of our forecast. Thanks to our effective risk management system and premium borrower base, we saw a meaningful decrease in the delinquency rate from the previous quarter. We have further demonstrated our business resilience and ability to navigate tough conditions."

"On the regulatory side, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued the Notice on Strengthening the Management of Commercial Banks' Internet Loan Business to Improve the Quality and Efficiency of Financial Services on July 15, 2022. The new rules affirm the positive role of internet loans, further refine and clarify the requirements for internet loan management, and extend the grace period for the rectification of internet loan operations to June 2023 from July 2022. This initiative aims to promote the stable and healthy development of the internet loan business, and it is part of the government's stimulus strategy to revive the pandemic-hit economy by encouraging more credit to stimulate investments and consumption. This is conducive to the overall development of the financial industry and the extended grace period also gives us more time to explore market opportunities under the new regulation, especially financial services for small and micro-businesses."

"Looking ahead, with the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding and the macro economy gradually rebounding, we are cautiously optimistic about our business in the second half of the year. With an increasingly accommodative environment, we expect to see steady sequential growth in upcoming quarters."

Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, added, "During the second quarter, our total loan amount facilitated and provided reached RMB17 billion, representing an increase of 31.5% year-over-year and 10.7% quarter-over-quarter. The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days as of June 30, 2022 decreased to 0.93% from 1.31% as of March 31, 2022. While the asset quality of the financial industry as a whole deteriorated during the quarter due to the macro headwinds, we managed to improve our asset quality as we continued to enhance our risk management system. We expect our asset quality to remain stable in the second half of the year."

"During the past quarter, we stepped up our efforts to acquire more high-quality borrowers. As a result, our number of active borrowers increased 28.2% on both a yearly and quarterly basis, and reached a high level of over 1 million in this quarter. We are pleased to see that our products and services have been well received by an extensive and growing user base. This is a testament to our reputation for reliability and it has laid a solid foundation for our future growth. Going forward, we will continue to expand and deepen our cooperation with our institutional funding partners to jointly serve the diverse financing needs of small and micro-businesses and consumers in China."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "Although our top line saw a slight decrease on a quarterly basis as we continued to reduce the total borrowing cost of the borrowers in line with government guidance, we improved our bottom line from the previous quarter. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 improved to RMB185.7 million from RMB139.9 million in the previous quarter, and Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB210.7 million, representing an increase of 36.9% quarter-over-quarter. With a more stabilized macroeconomy and a clearer regulatory environment, we expect to see further improvement in financial performance in the future."

"During the second quarter, we started to execute our share repurchase program. Going forward, we will continue to keep a close eye on market dynamics, regularly revaluate how to best use our cash in order to maximize returns for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 11.6% to RMB824.3 million (US$123.1 million) from RMB932.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in average total borrowing cost of the borrowers; and also partially offset by an increase in the total loan amount facilitated and provided this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Loan facilitation service fees in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 32.1% to RMB471.5 million (US$70.4 million) from RMB694.7 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in average total borrowing cost of the borrowers; and partially offset by an increase in the amount of loan facilitated this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Post-origination service fees in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 13.2% to RMB82.3 million (US$12.3 million) from RMB72.7 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 57.5% to RMB234.8 million (US$35.0 million) from RMB149.0 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances held by the Company as a result of the increase in total loan amount facilitated and provided this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Other revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 124.7% RMB35.7 million (US$5.3 million), compared with RMB15.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms.

Origination and servicing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 2.3% to RMB533.1 million (US$79.6 million) from RMB520.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in commission fees resulting from the increased in total loan amount facilitated and provided this quarter, and partially offset by a decrease in insurance fee paid to insurance company.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 6.6% to RMB41.1 million (US$6.1 million) from RMB44.0 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in consulting service fee expenses this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB25.7 million (US$3.8 million), compared with RMB25.2 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable from facilitation services as a result of the increase in total loan facilitation amount this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Provision for loans receivable in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB32.2 million (US$4.8 million), compared with reversal of provision for loans receivable of RMB1.1 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the increase in total loan amount facilitated and provided this quarter compared with the same period of 2021.

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB193.8 million (US$28.9 million), compared with RMB337.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB220.2 million (US$32.9 million), compared with RMB280.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB42.2 million (US$6.3 million), compared with RMB57.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB185.7 million (US$27.7 million), compared with RMB223.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB210.7 million (US$31.5 million), compared with RMB241.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.36 (US$0.50), and RMB3.30 (US$0.49), compared with RMB4.08 and RMB3.96, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.78 (US$0.56), and RMB3.72 (US$0.56), compared with RMB4.38 and RMB4.26 respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents was RMB702.9 million (US$104.9 million) as of June 30, 2022, compared with RMB649.2 million as of March 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Plan

On March 30, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$15 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares ("ADSs") until September 2023. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 174,089 ADSs (the equivalent of approximately 1,044,534 of our Class A ordinary shares), which worth US$0.5 million in total.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects total loan amount facilitated and provided to be between RMB19.0 billion and RMB20.0 billion. For the full year of 2022, the Company expects the increment in total loan amount facilitated and provided to be no less than 25%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to changes.

X Financial Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2021 As of June 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2022

RMB RMB USD ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 584,762 702,923 104,944 Restricted cash 407,276 375,564 56,070 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 747,480 730,808 109,107 Loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and Revolving Loans, net 2,484,073 3,528,453 526,784 Loans at fair value 389,679 353,760 52,815 Deposits to institutional cooperators, net 1,500,407 1,691,952 252,602 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 213,127 75,396 11,256 Financial guarantee derivative 11,817 427 64 Deferred tax assets, net 274,869 159,862 23,867 Long-term investments 560,038 566,688 84,604 Property and equipment, net 6,188 5,427 810 Intangible assets, net 36,817 36,337 5,425 Loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans, net 12,083 10,061 1,502 Financial investments 82,844 147,845 22,073 Other non-current assets 31,277 21,175 3,161 TOTAL ASSETS 7,342,737 8,406,678 1,255,084







LIABILITIES





Payable to investors at fair value 462,714 388,685 58,029 Payable to institutional funding partners 1,487,379 2,307,584 344,513 Financial guarantee derivative 565,953 473,149 70,639 Short-term bank borrowings 166,500 20,000 2,986 Accrued payroll and welfare 44,605 36,607 5,465 Other tax payable 219,544 240,590 35,919 Income tax payable 117,148 208,529 31,133 Deposit payable to channel cooperators 21,012 20,100 3,001 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 268,967 338,327 50,511 Other non-current liabilities 12,019 9,988 1,491 Deferred tax liabilities - 1,753 262 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,365,841 4,045,312 603,949







Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Common shares 207 207 31 Treasury stock - (3,303) (493) Additional paid-in capital 3,159,523 3,188,877 476,087 Retained earnings 810,856 1,136,488 169,673 Other comprehensive income 6,310 39,097 5,837 Total X Financial shareholders' equity 3,976,896 4,361,366 651,135 Non-controlling interests - - - TOTAL EQUITY 3,976,896 4,361,366 651,135







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 7,342,737 8,406,678 1,255,084

X Financial Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD Net revenues













Loan facilitation service 694,711 471,531 70,398

1,386,934 980,234 146,345 Post-origination service 72,738 82,304 12,288

132,403 169,648 25,328 Financing income 149,006 234,756 35,048

280,458 466,031 69,577 Other revenue 15,912 35,747 5,337

38,921 96,780 14,449 Total net revenue 932,367 824,338 123,071

1,838,716 1,712,693 255,699















Operating costs and expenses:













Origination and servicing 520,874 533,062 79,584

1,093,376 997,561 148,932 General and administrative 44,037 41,144 6,143

86,571 86,489 12,912 Sales and marketing 5,547 4,567 682

10,072 9,225 1,377 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 25,228 25,715 3,839

42,482 51,771 7,729 (Reversal of) provision for loans receivable (1,093) 32,224 4,811

25,496 65,964 9,848 Reversal of provision for contingent guarantee liabilities (24) (14,000) (2,090)

(24) (14,000) (2,090) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on deposits to institutional cooperators 78 7,803 1,165

(8,174) 8,534 1,274 Reversal of provision for credit losses for other financial assets - - -

- (765) (114) Total operating costs and expenses 594,647 630,515 94,134

1,249,799 1,204,779 179,868















Income from operations 337,720 193,823 28,937

588,917 507,914 75,831 Interest income (expense), net 7,278 1,691 252

9,608 2,718 406 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 3,768 (13,102) (1,956)

2,194 (12,146) (1,813) Loss from financial investments - (9,626) (1,437)

- (9,626) (1,437) Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts (7,729) (3,250) (485)

(7,678) (1,491) (223) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative (61,889) 44,758 6,682

(95,616) 24,625 3,676 Other income (loss), net 942 5,911 882

7,102 26,028 3,886















Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates 280,090 220,205 32,875

504,527 538,022 80,326















Income tax expense (57,889) (42,243) (6,307)

(95,110) (223,278) (33,335) Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax 1,243 7,738 1,155

3,227 10,888 1,626 Net income 223,444 185,700 27,723

412,644 325,632 48,617 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 223,444 185,700 27,723

412,644 325,632 48,617















Net income 223,444 185,700 27,723

412,644 325,632 48,617 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:













Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates - (142) (21)

- 70 10 Foreign currency translation adjustments (11,598) 35,801 5,345

(6,472) 32,717 4,885 Comprehensive income 211,846 221,359 33,047

406,172 358,419 53,502 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 211,846 221,359 33,047

406,172 358,419 53,502















Net income per share—basic 0.68 0.56 0.08

1.26 0.98 0.15 Net income per share—diluted 0.66 0.55 0.08

1.23 0.96 0.14















Net income per ADS—basic 4.08 3.36 0.50

7.56 5.88 0.88 Net income per ADS—diluted 3.96 3.30 0.49

7.38 5.76 0.86















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 330,785,047 331,967,010 331,967,010

327,743,729 331,886,487 331,886,487 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 339,695,992 339,516,588 339,516,588

336,654,674 339,436,065 339,436,065

X Financial Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD GAAP net income 223,444 185,700 27,723

412,644 325,632 48,617 Less: Loss from financial investments (net of tax of nil) - (9,626) (1,437)

- (9,626) (1,437) Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 18,438 15,362 2,293

41,287 29,337 4,380 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 241,882 210,688 31,453

453,931 364,595 54,434















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—basic 0.73 0.63 0.09

1.39 1.10 0.16 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—diluted 0.71 0.62 0.09

1.35 1.07 0.16















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 4.38 3.78 0.56

8.34 6.60 0.99 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 4.26 3.72 0.56

8.10 6.42 0.96















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 330,785,047 331,967,010 331,967,010

327,743,729 331,886,487 331,886,487 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 339,695,992 339,516,588 339,516,588

336,654,674 339,436,065 339,436,065

