X-Ray Security Screening Systems Global Market - 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The X-Ray Security Screening Systems (Aviation, Maritime, Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Global Market – 2020-2024 is the industry's gold standard for X-ray Security Screening Systems market information, trends and forecasts.

Global Aviation Security X-Ray Screened Cabin Items (Trays) – 2017 & 2025 (billions)
With 4 volumes, 1416 pages, 250 tables and 310 figures, this report contains a thorough analysis of 6 vertical and 6 technology sectors, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 2017-2024 market size of 240 sub-markets.

 The report is the most comprehensive review of the multi-billion-dollar global X-ray screening market, industry and technology forecasts and trends published to date.

The objective of this X-ray security systems market report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

According to the report, the global X-ray security screening systems & solutions market revenues (including systems sales, aftersales services and upgrades) are forecast to grow by 33% during the 2019-2024 report period.

