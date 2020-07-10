X-Terra Resources Grant Options

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") announces that its Board of Directors granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 2,200,000 common shares to X-Terra's Directors, Officers and four consultants. The exercise price of the options is $0.15 per share, which is higher than the closing price of X-Terra's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday July 9, 2020. The options vest immediately and will expire in ten years. The options were granted under X-Terra's Stock Option Plan.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals properties in Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

