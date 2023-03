X5 Retail Group FY22 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 18.2%

(RTTNews) - X5 Retail Group N.V. (FIVE.L) reported fiscal 2022 net profit of 45.19 billion Ruble, up 5.7% from last year. On a Pre-IFRS 16 basis, net profit was 52.25 billion Ruble, up 7.7%. Revenue was 2.60 trillion Ruble, up 18.2%.

The company said its revenue growth was driven by solid like-for-like sales and selling space expansion.

The Supervisory Board will recommend to General Meeting of shareholders not to distribute a dividend for 2022.

