Xamarin Forms is dead. Now what?

In less than a month Microsoft will end support for .NET's first major cross-platform UI tool, Xamarin Forms. Instead of developers having to build separate UIs for Windows, iOS, and Android, Xamarin Forms gave us a set of cross-platform UI controls we could use to build one code base that compiled to all target platforms, without any device-specific code. It was a big hit, but now it's fading away.Microsoft has been developing a follow-on to Xamarin Forms in the shape of MAUI, the Multi-platform App UI. MAUI supports Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, again allowing you to continue to develop code using the same tools and techniques as Xamarin, working with the latest .NET releases. MAUI is still very much under development, with some differences that make it hard to simply swap out one set of controls for another.