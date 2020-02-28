XANT Introduces Industry's First Mobile Sales Engagement Solution

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at its inaugural NEXT 2020 conference, revenue acceleration cloud company XANT announced the industry's first fully mobile sales engagement solution of its kind: Playbooks Mobile™. Building on the XANT flagship product Playbooks, this innovative mobile experience provides sales reps all the proprietary buyer intelligence benefits of the full Playbooks platform wherever they go.

"The future of sales engagement is mobile, and our new Playbooks Mobile product provides the full power of the comprehensive XANT platform that sales reps need to successfully engage customers in the mobile form factor they use every day," XANT CEO Chris Harrington said. "Our customers continually express the need to access engagement solutions everywhere they go and having full access at their fingertips will make a tremendous difference to sales teams."

Playbooks is the modern sales engagement solution that improves the productivity, visibility and effectiveness of teams by combining the best aspects of CRM and AI. Users will access Playbooks Mobile via the web browser on iOS and Android devices and is automatically optimized for mobile touchscreens providing a familiar, intuitive interface for users on-the-go. Reps can now enjoy the full Playbooks experience from a desktop computer and then seamlessly continue that experience on their mobile devices.

Playbooks guides sales representatives to focus on the accounts, people, leads, and opportunities that actually build pipeline and generate revenue. It does this by prioritizing daily tasks and plays for sales teams leveraging the XANT exclusive buyer intelligence from more than 10 billion sales interactions.

"XANT helps accelerate our business by combining their AI-enabled modern sales engagement platform with our CRM data. Bringing that power to an optimized mobile experience has the potential to turbocharge our sales teams on the go," said Lori Harmon, Vice President Worldwide Virtual Sales, NetApp. "We already love the productivity and visibility improvements Playbooks gives us, and we're excited to provide our teams with this innovative mobile experience."

XANT Playbooks is the #1 enterprise sales engagement platform according to user reviews on software review source G2.com, achieving higher scores than every other sales acceleration vendor in the market across categories of Ease of Use, Ease of Setup, Ease of Doing Business With, Quality of Support, and nearly every other measure.

About XANT

XANT helps enterprise customers accelerate revenue in a way CRM and AI alone cannot. Its Revenue Acceleration Cloud uses Real Data powered by AI—behavioral insights captured in real-time between every buyer and seller on the platform—to guide teams to focus on the right things, optimize engagement and improve visibility. Leading brands like Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, Groupon, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Intrado and Ten-X rely on XANT for measurable revenue lift and real results.

