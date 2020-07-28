Xantrion Inc. Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List For the Second Year in a Row

OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc., announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Xantrion to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the global economy and the IT industry. For the channel, it's no longer business as usual but the companies on this year's CRN Solution Provider 500 list are meeting the new challenges head-on.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

"We are honored to be included in the Solution Provider 500 list for the second time. I attribute our inclusion to our world class support and ability to deliver relevant solutions like our Xantrion Managed Security service," said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion Inc.

The complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at https://www.crn.com/sp-500/sp2020.htm.

About Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelcompany.com

