Xavier Bureau, Former Deputy CEO of Publicis Sapient, Joins the Kaliop Group as Group CEO

MONTREAL, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its development, the Kaliop Group, an expert in digital transformation and innovation for companies located in France, Canada, the United Kingdom and Poland (turnover of €15.6 million in 2019) announces the appointment of Xavier Bureau as Group CEO.

Xavier Bureau's career has been progressing in the digital ecosystem for more than 20 years, with 7 of those years spent in Canada. He started his career at ACME Multimédia in Montreal, which was bought by Cognicase, providing him with the opportunity to work with Ronald Brisebois. Cognicase was then bought by CGI. He joined the Nurun digital agency, holding the position of Account Manager in Montreal then in Paris, becoming a partner from 2010 to 2013, before being appointed Deputy CEO of Nurun France in 2013.

In 2014, after the Publicis Group's purchase of Nurun, Xavier Bureau was appointed Deputy CEO of SapientRazorfish, resulting from the merger of Sapient Nitro and Razorfish, which became a leader in the new consumer experience in the digital-first era. From April 2017, Xavier Bureau was Deputy CEO of Publicis Sapient, the Publicis Group's digital transformation arm, bringing together the expertise of digital specialists and consultants from SapientRazorfish, Digitas, Xebia and Sapient Consulting.

Xavier Bureau joined the teams at Kaliop in May 2020. He brings to the Group a wealth of expertise in digital transformation consulting, project management, and business management gained from his previous work in senior management with the largest digital and consulting agencies.

He is tasked with furthering and accelerating the development of the Kaliop Group, whose turnover increased by 16% in 2019. To this end, he will consider the Group's positioning and offerings and will support business development and optimise project management by encouraging teams to increase their skills, ultimately helping to create more synergies across the various entities.

"I'm delighted to join Kaliop's teams," says Xavier Bureau. "The Group has valuable assets enabling it to consolidate its position in the digital transformation sector and target the key accounts market. Most of all, its ability to deliver complex high value-added business projects thanks to its experienced project management, using high-tech tools, being highly agile and having a will to win. Furthermore, Kaliop has demonstrated its ability to integrate and be innovative, to increase the potential of open innovation, particularly with the Kuzzle start-up, publishing a new generation of tools to accelerate and develop IoT and mobile applications – an open-source backend publisher. Finally, I've discovered genuine human qualities in the teams I've met. The aspect of collaborative interpersonal relationships is key to being successful in targeting and delivering complex projects. I'm very pleased to be able to play my part in Kaliop's development."

Stéphane Grunenwald, CEO of the Montreal agency comments: "I'm pleased that Xavier has come to Kaliop. This will help to create even more synergies across the various Group entities, both from the business perspective and in terms of expertise."

