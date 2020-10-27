Xavier Perello Pairada to Oversee SSI Schaefer's Next Chapter of Growth in APAC and MEA markets

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI Schaefer, the world-leading provider of products and systems for intra-company material handling and waste technology, has further cemented its position as an industry frontrunner under a new leadership team with Xavier Perello Pairada at the helm. With his proven track record and unwavering commitment to service, Perello took over the reins from Regional Managing Director Brian Miles in July 2020, and ensured a smooth transition whilst guiding the company to its next phase of growth.

Perello will build upon Miles' incredible leadership legacy and ensure SSI Schaefer continues to strive for excellence in the industry. Perello brings over 25 years of material handling, logistics and supply chain experience, as well as extensive knowledge of the diverse markets within the region. His new role will see him focus on supporting SSI Schaefer's continued expansion throughout the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

"I am thrilled to serve SSI Schaefer as the new Senior Vice President, Regional Head APAC & MEA for the Asia Pacific and Middle East region. In his 35-year career with SSI Schaefer, Brian Miles has truly made his mark through the development of the region's cold chain storage network, and I would like to thank him and wish him well in the future. I am honored to be able to build upon his life's work as the company enters the next phase of growth and expansion," said Perello

Perello's move to Senior Vice President, Regional Head APAC & MEA comes following a two-decade-long career with SSI Schaefer. After joining Miles' team as Export Manager in 2000, he played an integral role in developing the market within the region. Perello was quickly promoted to General Manager for India, Malaysia and Thailand, where he oversaw operations of SSI Schaefer's first wholly-owned factory in the region. Most recently, Perello held the role of Managing Director for South and South-East Asia -- a role which saw him grow cold-chain capacity for the F&B industry by 145 million kg in just two years.

"Over the coming months, myself and my team will work hard to make the transition as smooth and seamless as possible for SSI Schaefer employees across the region and guide the team to drive the next phase of expansion. We remain steadfastly committed to delivering excellence in intralogistics solutions for companies across the APAC and MEA region, and will continue to support the development of export-oriented local businesses," said Perello.

Perello officially took over from Miles in July 2020 and will be based out of the company's regional headquarters in Singapore.

About SSI Schaefer

The SSI Schaefer Group is the world's leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions. Employing 10,500 people across six continents, SSI Schaefer develops and implements innovative industry-specific answers to its customers' unique challenges, by designing, developing and manufacturing systems for warehouses, industrial plants, workshops and offices. SSI Schaefer is also a leading provider of modular, regularly updated software for in-house material flows. Designed by a strong team of 1,100 engineers, SSI Schaefer's broad IT offering, including its own WAMAS® and SAP products, delivers seamless support for all warehouse and material flow processes.

For more information, please visit https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-sg

SOURCE SSI Schaefer