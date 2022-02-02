XBiotech Inks Clinical Manufacturing Deal

XBiotech Manufacturing Antibody Drug for Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen), One of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today that it executed Manufacturing Agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC to manufacture clinical product, including Bermekimab, a True Human monoclonal antibody sold to Janssen by XBiotech in December 2019.



XBiotech discovers and develops therapeutics based on antibodies it identifies from donors with natural human immunity against disease. XBiotech has also developed a unique manufacturing technology and has a state-of-the-art production facility at its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The Company’s manufacturing technology and production facilities support commercialization of the Company’s internally discovered candidate drugs. Contract drug manufacturing services to third parties have not been an integral part of the Company’s business strategy. However, with the sale to Janssen of bermekimab in 2019, XBiotech committed to provide manufacturing services during a transitional period to Janssen and has been manufacturing bermekimab under contract since the sale. The new agreement will extend XBiotech’s manufacturing support until December, 2023.

John Simard, XBiotech’s Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to be able to continue to support Janssen in its development of bermekimab. While contract manufacturing is not a core business, manufacturing bermekimab fits well into our system and revenue generated extends our runway for the development of our up and coming therapeutics.”

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. XBiotech currently is advancing a pipeline of therapies by harnessing naturally occurring antibodies from patients with immunity to certain diseases. Utilizing natural human immunity as a source of new medicines offers the potential to redefine the standards of care for a wide range of diseases. The discovery and manufacturing techniques which enable this were designed by and are exclusive to XBiotech. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also leads the development of innovative, proprietary manufacturing technology to reduce the cost and complexity of biological drug production. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.

About True Human™ Therapeutic Antibodies

XBiotech’s True Human™ antibodies are the only available antibodies derived without modification from humans who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. (Unlike all commercially available antibodies, which are called "Humanized” or "Fully Human,” XBiotech’s True Human™ antibodies are directly sourced from the natural human immune response for specific diseases without modification). XBiotech’s True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body’s natural immunity to fight disease with unprecedented safety, efficacy, and tolerability.

