Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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07.07.2026 01:08:08
Xbox Laying Off 3,200 and Dropping 4 Studios in 'Reset' of Microsoft's Games Strategy
In an email to employees, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said: "Our business today is not healthy."Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Cnet
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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06.07.26
|Künstliche Intelligenz: Microsoft will Belegschaft um zwei Prozent reduzieren (Spiegel Online)
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06.07.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stellenabbau brockt Microsoft Kursverlust ein (dpa-AFX)
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06.07.26
|Microsoft to axe 4,800 jobs as it resets Xbox (Financial Times)
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06.07.26
|Microsoft streicht tausende Jobs im Xbox-Spielegeschäft (dpa-AFX)
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03.07.26
|Mecklenburg-Vorpommern verabschiedet sich von Microsoft (dpa-AFX)
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|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)