Xcel Energy Aktie
WKN: 855009 / ISIN: US98389B1008
|
02.11.2026 13:33:48
Xcel Energy Announces $2 Bln Convertible Notes Offering, With $300 Mln Option; Shares Fall 3%
(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), an electric and natural gas utility company, on Monday announced that it intends to offer $2 billion in convertible senior notes due 2027 through a private placement.
The company also intends to grant initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $300 million in notes.
The option will be exercisable for a 13-day period beginning on the date the notes are first issued.
The company said the final terms, including the initial conversion price and interest rate, will be determined at the time of pricing.
The interest will be payable semiannually in arrears.
The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay short-term borrowings, including a portion of its outstanding commercial paper borrowings.
The proceeds will also be used to repay a portion of borrowings under its 364-day delayed draw term loan agreement.
The proceeds will also be used for other general corporate purposes.
The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will be convertible into cash, shares of common stock or a combination of both, at the company's election.
In the pre-market trading, Xcel Energy is 3.24% lesser at $77.23 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xcel Energy Inc.
Analysen zu Xcel Energy Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|70,50
|-0,70%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Montagshandel im Plus, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher tendiert. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.